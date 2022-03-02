Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.82. With the company’s per share price at $76.60 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. LPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.58% off its 52-week high of $99.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.51, which suggests the last value was 65.39% up since then. When we look at Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 767.87K.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Instantly LPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 80.00 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.39%, with the 5-day performance at 14.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is 10.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPI’s forecast low is $72.00 with $162.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Laredo Petroleum Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.35% over the past 6 months, a 226.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Laredo Petroleum Inc. will rise 6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 243.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $374.76 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $354.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188.06 million and $250.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Laredo Petroleum Inc. earnings to increase by 113.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.49% per year.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.37% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares while 75.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.81%. There are 75.88% institutions holding the Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock share, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million LPI shares worth $177.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.59% or 1.98 million shares worth $160.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $74.87 million under it, the former controlled 5.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.33% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $68.6 million.