Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.37 million Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.50 changed hands at -$2.36 or -14.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.98B. KD’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.19% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.21, which suggests the last value was -5.26% down since then. When we look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.17 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -14.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.41%, with the 5-day performance at -9.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is -15.73% down.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.54 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.30%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares while 17.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.97%.