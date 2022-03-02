IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ITP Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.33 million IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around $0.03 or 13.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.77M. ITP’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.95% off its 52-week high of $0.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 23.81% up since then. When we look at IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 921.51K.

Analysts gave the IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Instantly ITP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2164 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 13.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.04%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) is 5.69% up.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.80%. The 2022 estimates are for IT Tech Packaging Inc. earnings to decrease by -307.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares while 2.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.40%. There are 2.27% institutions holding the IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million ITP shares worth $0.21 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.37 million shares worth $86186.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.