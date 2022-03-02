Is SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $324.63 changed hands at $5.21 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.73B. SEDG’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.05% off its 52-week high of $389.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $199.33, which suggests the last value was 38.6% up since then. When we look at SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 327.26 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.70%, with the 5-day performance at 31.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 53.08% up.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.78% over the past 6 months, a 43.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. will rise 38.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $552.69 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $579.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $358.11 million and $405.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.36% per year.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares while 83.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.08%. There are 83.36% institutions holding the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.14% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million SEDG shares worth $1.41 billion.

Swedbank holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 2.74 million shares worth $874.58 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $500.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $416.13 million.