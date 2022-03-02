Is Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 10.84 million Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.30 changing hands around $0.12 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.11B. NOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.75% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 29.25% up since then. When we look at Nokia Oyj’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 26.90 million.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.49 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.72%, with the 5-day performance at -5.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is -9.44% down.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nokia Oyj share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.24% over the past 6 months, a -6.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.89 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.83 billion and $6.4 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Nokia Oyj earnings to increase by 37.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.77% per year.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nokia Oyj shares while 10.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.09%. There are 10.09% institutions holding the Nokia Oyj stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.19% of the shares, roughly 67.53 million NOK shares worth $420.01 million.

Optiver Holding B.v. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 64.12 million shares worth $398.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. With 47.23 million shares estimated at $257.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 5.09 million shares worth around $31.67 million.