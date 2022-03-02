Is MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $12.35 changed hands at -$2.9 or -19.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $612.68M. MBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.94% off its 52-week high of $17.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.93, which suggests the last value was 43.89% up since then. When we look at MBIA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 449.30K.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

Instantly MBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.59 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -19.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.79%, with the 5-day performance at -14.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is -8.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBI’s forecast low is $9.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.13% for it to hit the projected low.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MBIA Inc. will rise 40.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MBIA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.30%. The 2022 estimates are for MBIA Inc. earnings to decrease by -120.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MBI Dividends

MBIA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.28% of MBIA Inc. shares while 71.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.42%. There are 71.42% institutions holding the MBIA Inc. stock share, with Kahn Brothers Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million MBI shares worth $63.84 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 4.46 million shares worth $57.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $17.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $17.49 million.