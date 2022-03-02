Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $60.12 changed hands at -$2.5 or -3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.02B. LSCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.13% off its 52-week high of $85.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.08, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 64.08 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.98%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is 19.36% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LSCC’s forecast low is $60.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.21% over the past 6 months, a 32.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $146.21 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $150.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $115.72 million and $120.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 101.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.93% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 97.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.46%. There are 97.55% institutions holding the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 21.63 million LSCC shares worth $1.67 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.78% or 13.46 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $247.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $291.78 million.