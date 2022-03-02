Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at $0.13 or 11.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.20M. HEPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.44% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 30.08% up since then. When we look at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.88K.

Analysts gave the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HEPA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Instantly HEPA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 11.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.89%, with the 5-day performance at 21.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is 31.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPA’s forecast low is $3.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -387.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -184.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 65.60%.

HEPA Dividends

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 12.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.01%. There are 12.99% institutions holding the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.37% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million HEPA shares worth $5.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 1.63 million shares worth $2.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $3.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $1.67 million.