Is Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 5.24 million Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.83 changing hands around $0.72 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.91B. HAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.54% off its 52-week high of $34.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 45.72% up since then. When we look at Halliburton Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.57 million.

Analysts gave the Halliburton Company (HAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HAL as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Halliburton Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.03 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.40%, with the 5-day performance at 2.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 2.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAL’s forecast low is $17.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halliburton Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.28% over the past 6 months, a 65.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Halliburton Company will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.08 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Halliburton Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.24 billion and $3.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Halliburton Company earnings to increase by 148.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 62.70% per year.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 0.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Halliburton Company shares while 78.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.70%. There are 78.47% institutions holding the Halliburton Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.30% of the shares, roughly 100.65 million HAL shares worth $2.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 63.41 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 27.75 million shares estimated at $600.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 25.01 million shares worth around $540.8 million.