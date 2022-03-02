Is Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.04 million Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $126.29 changed hands at $5.28 or 4.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.35B. COUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.66% off its 52-week high of $355.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $100.82, which suggests the last value was 20.17% up since then. When we look at Coupa Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended COUP as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 130.97 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.09%, with the 5-day performance at 12.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is 1.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $187.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COUP’s forecast low is $130.00 with $260.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupa Software Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.57% over the past 6 months, a -11.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupa Software Incorporated will fall -76.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $185.67 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Coupa Software Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $196.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupa Software Incorporated earnings to decrease by -80.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares while 104.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.26%. There are 104.62% institutions holding the Coupa Software Incorporated stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.65% of the shares, roughly 9.45 million COUP shares worth $2.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.91% or 6.66 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $838.73 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $456.25 million.