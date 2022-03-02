Investors Could Make -253.77% On Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $8.48 changed hands at $0.18 or 2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $310.11M. AERI’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.18% off its 52-week high of $21.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.46, which suggests the last value was 35.61% up since then. When we look at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AERI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Instantly AERI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.80%, with the 5-day performance at 45.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is 22.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AERI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.60% over the past 6 months, a -128.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 16.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.69 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.68 million and $22.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 9.20%.

AERI Dividends

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 107.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.94%. There are 107.59% institutions holding the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million AERI shares worth $49.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.23% or 3.42 million shares worth $39.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $14.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $13.47 million.