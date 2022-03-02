Investor Confidence Inclines As Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) Shares Gain $0.01

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.01 or 9.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.51M. ADXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -772.73% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Advaxis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Instantly ADXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1199 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 9.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.56%, with the 5-day performance at -4.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is -27.55% down.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,081.80% up from the last financial year.

ADXS Dividends

Advaxis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Advaxis Inc. shares while 11.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.52%. There are 11.51% institutions holding the Advaxis Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.09% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million ADXS shares worth $3.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 1.26 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.1 million shares estimated at $2.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.87 million.