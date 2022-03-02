Investor Confidence Declines As 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) Shares Lose -$1.87

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.46 changed hands at -$1.87 or -18.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $368.37M. DIBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -319.15% off its 52-week high of $35.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.78, which suggests the last value was -3.78% down since then. When we look at 1stdibs.Com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 265.34K.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) trade information

Instantly DIBS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.41 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -18.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.43%, with the 5-day performance at 4.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) is 6.71% up.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 1stdibs.Com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.29% over the past 6 months, a 41.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.97 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that 1stdibs.Com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $27.67 million.

The 2022 estimates are for 1stdibs.Com Inc. earnings to increase by 36.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.30% per year.

DIBS Dividends

1stdibs.Com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.20% of 1stdibs.Com Inc. shares while 79.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.33%. There are 79.27% institutions holding the 1stdibs.Com Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.37% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million DIBS shares worth $63.36 million.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 1.83 million shares worth $22.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $11.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $12.39 million.