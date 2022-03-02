Investing In Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.92 changed hands at $0.56 or 7.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.37% off its 52-week high of $19.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 18.94% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.48 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 7.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.56%, with the 5-day performance at 9.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 8.20% up.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders