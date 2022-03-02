Investing In Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $108.01M. GNPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -151.29% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 49.57% up since then. When we look at Genprex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.47 million.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Instantly GNPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.48 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.28%, with the 5-day performance at 6.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is 24.04% up.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genprex Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.82% over the past 6 months, a 25.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genprex Inc. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Genprex Inc. earnings to increase by 24.00%.

GNPX Dividends

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.59% of Genprex Inc. shares while 15.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.57%. There are 15.65% institutions holding the Genprex Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million GNPX shares worth $2.41 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 0.9 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $3.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.61 million.