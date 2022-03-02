Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.01 changed hands at -$1.99 or -13.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $464.70M. ICPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.24% off its 52-week high of $25.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.60, which suggests the last value was 10.84% up since then. When we look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.21K.

Analysts gave the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ICPT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.55 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -13.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is -3.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICPT’s forecast low is $16.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -299.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.52% over the past 6 months, a 64.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 31.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $92.6 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $89.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.27 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 23.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.89% per year.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.50% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 78.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.34%. There are 78.65% institutions holding the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 3.15 million ICPT shares worth $46.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.58% or 2.83 million shares worth $42.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $38.56 million under it, the former controlled 8.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $16.52 million.