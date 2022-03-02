Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -159.74% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.15 or -3.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $523.79M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -254.29% off its 52-week high of $13.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 17.14% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INVZ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.03 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 2.94% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INVZ’s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -159.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -107.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -21.10%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.60% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares while 16.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.88%. There are 16.34% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Antara Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.24% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million INVZ shares worth $40.32 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.91 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $3.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.14 million.