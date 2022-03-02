How Will Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $39.70 changed hands at -$2.84 or -6.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. EAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.3% off its 52-week high of $78.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.20, which suggests the last value was 23.93% up since then. When we look at Brinker International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.94 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is 24.88% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAT’s forecast low is $40.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brinker International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.76% over the past 6 months, a 11.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brinker International Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930.09 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Brinker International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Brinker International Inc. earnings to increase by 350.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.60% per year.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Brinker International Inc. shares while 97.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.98%. There are 97.32% institutions holding the Brinker International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.95% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million EAT shares worth $422.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.66% or 5.29 million shares worth $259.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $129.31 million under it, the former controlled 6.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $63.91 million.