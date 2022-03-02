How Will Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential? – Marketing Sentinel
How Will Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 3.37 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.60. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $29.69 changed hands at -$6.16 or -17.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.00B. ANFâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -64.94% off its 52-week high of $48.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.09, which suggests the last value was 12.13% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.95 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -17.18% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.93%, with the 5-day performance at -5.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is -1.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -1.83% over the past 6 months, a 715.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.24 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $807.25 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.12 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to decrease by -404.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 100.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.06%. There are 100.23% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.88% of the shares, roughly 9.53 million ANF shares worth $358.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.89% or 7.28 million shares worth $273.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.14 million shares estimated at $163.87 million under it, the former controlled 7.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $66.24 million.

