Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $12.01 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $901.35M. HSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.59% off its 52-week high of $23.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.42, which suggests the last value was 13.24% up since then. When we look at Harsco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 465.02K.

Analysts gave the Harsco Corporation (HSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HSC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harsco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) trade information

Instantly HSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.02 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.13%, with the 5-day performance at -24.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is -22.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HSC’s forecast low is $20.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harsco Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.59% over the past 6 months, a 11.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harsco Corporation will fall -73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $449.1 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Harsco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $473.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528.86 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Harsco Corporation earnings to increase by 144.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

HSC Dividends

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Harsco Corporation shares while 98.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.91%. There are 98.19% institutions holding the Harsco Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.60% of the shares, roughly 12.36 million HSC shares worth $209.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.57% or 8.37 million shares worth $141.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.34 million shares estimated at $91.25 million under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $37.88 million.