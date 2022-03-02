Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.41 changing hands around $0.06 or 18.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.87M. HAPP’s current price is a discount, trading about -431.71% off its 52-week high of $2.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 21.95% up since then. When we look at Happiness Development Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 258.69K.

Analysts gave the Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HAPP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Happiness Development Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Instantly HAPP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 18.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.74%, with the 5-day performance at -10.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is -14.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAPP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -631.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -631.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Happiness Development Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.68% over the past 6 months, a 1,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Happiness Development Group Limited earnings to decrease by -94.40%.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Development Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 07.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.05% of Happiness Development Group Limited shares while 1.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.05%. There are 1.27% institutions holding the Happiness Development Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million HAPP shares worth $0.18 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 78780.0 shares worth $44896.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 6115.0 shares estimated at $4207.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.