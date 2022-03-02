Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 4.55 million Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.64 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.93B. GILD’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.23% off its 52-week high of $74.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.18, which suggests the last value was 2.41% up since then. When we look at Gilead Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.65 million.

Analysts gave the Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended GILD as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Instantly GILD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 61.68 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.01%, with the 5-day performance at -1.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is -12.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GILD’s forecast low is $62.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gilead Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.32% over the past 6 months, a -10.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gilead Sciences Inc. will fall -30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.48 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Gilead Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.42 billion and $6.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 14.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.12% per year.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 4.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.84. It is important to note, however, that the 4.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares while 82.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.50%. There are 82.42% institutions holding the Gilead Sciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.64% of the shares, roughly 120.98 million GILD shares worth $8.45 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 114.55 million shares worth $8.0 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. With 35.41 million shares estimated at $2.47 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 29.32 million shares worth around $1.9 billion.