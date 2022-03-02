Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $19.90 changed hands at $0.62 or 3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $787.84M. GNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.55% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 50.85% up since then. When we look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 731.74K.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Instantly GNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.50 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is 25.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNK’s forecast low is $19.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.63% over the past 6 months, a -3.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will rise 754.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $102.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $95.49 million and $87.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings to decrease by -301.50%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15. The 3.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.37% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares while 73.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.19%. There are 73.36% institutions holding the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 5.81 million GNK shares worth $116.92 million.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.89% or 4.56 million shares worth $91.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $22.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $14.41 million.