ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 2.16 million ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.62 changed hands at $1.81 or 12.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. FORG’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.1% off its 52-week high of $48.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.94, which suggests the last value was 28.16% up since then. When we look at ForgeRock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.45K.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Instantly FORG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.69 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 12.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.73%, with the 5-day performance at 26.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is 21.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FORG’s forecast low is $14.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.76% for it to hit the projected low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.81 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that ForgeRock Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $46.64 million.

The 2022 estimates are for ForgeRock Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.14% of ForgeRock Inc. shares while 124.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 138.11%. There are 124.11% institutions holding the ForgeRock Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 41.80% of the shares, roughly 5.29 million FORG shares worth $205.84 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.26% or 2.31 million shares worth $89.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $29.76 million under it, the former controlled 7.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 4.57% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $22.52 million.