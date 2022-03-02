FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.53 million FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $13.62 changed hands at -$0.45 or -3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. FGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -282.01% off its 52-week high of $52.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.88, which suggests the last value was 27.46% up since then. When we look at FibroGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FGEN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FibroGen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.82 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.40%, with the 5-day performance at -5.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is -6.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FibroGen Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.43% over the past 6 months, a 17.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FibroGen Inc. will fall -4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.6 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that FibroGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $40.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65 million and $41.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for FibroGen Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.10%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.34% of FibroGen Inc. shares while 74.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.79%. There are 74.05% institutions holding the FibroGen Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 12.99 million FGEN shares worth $183.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 9.04 million shares worth $127.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.27 million shares estimated at $74.29 million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 4.64% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million shares worth around $60.7 million.