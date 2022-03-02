Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.66 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.57B. DT’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.42% off its 52-week high of $80.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.99, which suggests the last value was 12.7% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Analysts gave the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.43 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.00%, with the 5-day performance at 9.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is -14.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DT’s forecast low is $48.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.40% over the past 6 months, a 6.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatrace Inc. will fall -5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $234.43 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Dynatrace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $246.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Dynatrace Inc. earnings to increase by 116.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.90% per year.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Dynatrace Inc. shares while 96.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.49%. There are 96.84% institutions holding the Dynatrace Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 29.57% of the shares, roughly 84.3 million DT shares worth $5.98 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 18.28 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.63 million shares estimated at $399.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 4.96 million shares worth around $352.24 million.