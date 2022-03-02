Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 3.39 million Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.29. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $11.43 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.25B. DBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -46.11% off its 52-week high of $16.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.27, which suggests the last value was 1.4% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaftâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaftâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.47 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.62% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.12%, with the 5-day performance at -23.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is -15.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBâ€™s forecast low is $11.35 with $18.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -65.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -7.11% over the past 6 months, a -13.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings to increase by 102.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.01% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.15% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares while 31.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.55%. There are 31.49% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 102.97 million DB shares worth $1.31 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 67.5 million shares worth $857.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 89.58 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 26.35 million shares worth around $337.81 million.