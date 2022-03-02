Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Shares Declined By -6.51% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.92 changed hands at -$0.72 or -5.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. CTKB’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.14% off its 52-week high of $28.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.59, which suggests the last value was 2.55% up since then. When we look at Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.27K.

Analysts gave the Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTKB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Instantly CTKB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.97 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.83%, with the 5-day performance at -4.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) is -6.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytek Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.85% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.58 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $36.79 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cytek Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 119.10%.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.06% of Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares while 25.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.19%. There are 25.67% institutions holding the Cytek Biosciences Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million CTKB shares worth $205.69 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 8.76 million shares worth $187.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $18.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $10.76 million.