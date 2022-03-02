Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3.57 million Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.41 changing hands around $0.09 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.14B. CPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.89% off its 52-week high of $7.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 62.89% up since then. When we look at Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.35 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.65 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.08%, with the 5-day performance at 14.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 14.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.95 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -151.40%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 1.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.81 per year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 41.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.68%. There are 41.60% institutions holding the Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 31.0 million CPG shares worth $165.52 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 25.94 million shares worth $138.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 22.63 million shares estimated at $113.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 6.98 million shares worth around $35.13 million.