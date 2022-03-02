Could Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.89 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.00B. NUVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.45% off its 52-week high of $15.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.46, which suggests the last value was 8.79% up since then. When we look at Nuvation Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.46 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.47%, with the 5-day performance at -2.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is -15.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.14 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuvation Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.09% over the past 6 months, a -40.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Nuvation Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -91.60%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.16% of Nuvation Bio Inc. shares while 67.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.46%. There are 67.35% institutions holding the Nuvation Bio Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.75% of the shares, roughly 32.13 million NUVB shares worth $319.37 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.95% or 28.21 million shares worth $280.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.91 million shares estimated at $63.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 3.99 million shares worth around $39.63 million.