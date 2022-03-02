Could Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.80. With the company’s per share price at $15.44 changed hands at -$1.12 or -6.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $349.25M. BGFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.87% off its 52-week high of $46.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.50, which suggests the last value was 31.99% up since then. When we look at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BGFV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.74 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.78%, with the 5-day performance at -0.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is -16.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGFV’s forecast low is $23.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.45% over the past 6 months, a 93.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will fall -26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $269.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $245.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $290.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings to increase by 546.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.54% per year.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 6.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.53% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares while 62.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.21%. There are 62.82% institutions holding the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million BGFV shares worth $32.95 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 1.1 million shares worth $25.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $13.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $13.99 million.