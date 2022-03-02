Could Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $5.87 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.00M. ALTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.49% off its 52-week high of $7.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.39, which suggests the last value was 25.21% up since then. When we look at Alto Ingredients Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALTO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.01 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.04%, with the 5-day performance at 13.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 17.87% up.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alto Ingredients Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.04% over the past 6 months, a 175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alto Ingredients Inc. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alto Ingredients Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $300.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168.82 million and $218.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Alto Ingredients Inc. earnings to increase by 85.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Alto Ingredients Inc. shares while 59.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.44%. There are 59.88% institutions holding the Alto Ingredients Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 5.29 million ALTO shares worth $25.43 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.16% or 4.49 million shares worth $21.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $15.64 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $11.37 million.