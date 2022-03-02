Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.9 million Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $4.49 changed hands at -$0.38 or -7.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $952.10M. CNDT’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.31% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 8.24% up since then. When we look at Conduent Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CNDT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Instantly CNDT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.25 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -7.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.92%, with the 5-day performance at -4.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is -2.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNDT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conduent Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.13% over the past 6 months, a -46.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conduent Incorporated will fall -35.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Conduent Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Conduent Incorporated earnings to increase by 70.70%.

CNDT Dividends

Conduent Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.28% of Conduent Incorporated shares while 80.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.66%. There are 80.08% institutions holding the Conduent Incorporated stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.05% of the shares, roughly 38.15 million CNDT shares worth $251.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 16.24 million shares worth $107.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.5 million shares estimated at $29.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $26.26 million.