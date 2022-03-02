Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -59.3 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 7.16 million Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.08 changing hands around $0.69 or 1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $205.56B. CMCSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.27% off its 52-week high of $61.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.27, which suggests the last value was 5.97% up since then. When we look at Comcast Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 24.55 million.

Analysts gave the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CMCSA as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comcast Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Instantly CMCSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 47.46 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.83%, with the 5-day performance at -1.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is -6.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMCSA’s forecast low is $46.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comcast Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.31% over the past 6 months, a 11.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comcast Corporation will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.73 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.71 billion and $26.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Comcast Corporation earnings to increase by 33.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.31% per year.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Comcast Corporation shares while 85.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.12%. There are 85.54% institutions holding the Comcast Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.67% of the shares, roughly 395.39 million CMCSA shares worth $22.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 307.5 million shares worth $17.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 129.43 million shares estimated at $7.24 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 117.34 million shares worth around $6.03 billion.