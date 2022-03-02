Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.87 changed hands at -$1.06 or -3.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.80B. YOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.96% off its 52-week high of $65.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.18, which suggests the last value was 25.86% up since then. When we look at Clear Secure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 796.04K.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.54 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.53%, with the 5-day performance at -2.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 16.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Secure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $83.33 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Clear Secure Inc. earnings to increase by 82.80%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.62% of Clear Secure Inc. shares while 68.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 211.90%. There are 68.62% institutions holding the Clear Secure Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 28.22% of the shares, roughly 20.96 million YOU shares worth $860.39 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.50% or 9.29 million shares worth $381.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $40.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $24.48 million.