Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 4.7 million Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.60 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.87B. CVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.65% off its 52-week high of $16.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 54.1% up since then. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.21 million.

Analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CVE as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.05 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.73%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 6.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVE’s forecast low is $15.70 with $22.02 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cenovus Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 87.15% over the past 6 months, a 116.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 59.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.97 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cenovus Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.6 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 114.00%.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.75 per year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.29% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares while 47.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.64%. There are 47.83% institutions holding the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.93% of the shares, roughly 199.5 million CVE shares worth $2.01 billion.

ConocoPhillips holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 140.72 million shares worth $1.42 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 129.84 million shares estimated at $1.31 billion under it, the former controlled 6.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 57.24 million shares worth around $575.86 million.