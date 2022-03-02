CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 3.64 million CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.95 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. CX’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.64% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.84, which suggests the last value was 2.22% up since then. When we look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

Analysts gave the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CX as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.24 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.55%, with the 5-day performance at -9.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is -18.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.21% for it to hit the projected low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.82% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 1,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.96 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 193.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.20% per year.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 36.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.78%. There are 36.75% institutions holding the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 62.24 million CX shares worth $446.26 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 41.71 million shares worth $299.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 36.34 million shares estimated at $233.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million shares worth around $60.44 million.