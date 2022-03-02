Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $32.77 changed hands at $1.11 or 3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. CSIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.63% off its 52-week high of $51.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.25, which suggests the last value was 29.05% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.00 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.73%, with the 5-day performance at 23.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 29.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSIQ’s forecast low is $31.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.31% over the past 6 months, a -42.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will rise 172.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.05% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 53.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.50%. There are 53.48% institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million CSIQ shares worth $161.7 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 2.87 million shares worth $99.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Resources Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $81.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $44.77 million.