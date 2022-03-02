Can TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 4.62 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changing hands around $0.31 or 4.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.86B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.35% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.55, which suggests the last value was 18.38% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.75 million.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.86 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 4.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 0.31% up.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.82% over the past 6 months, a 155.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.62 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.63%. The 2022 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to decrease by -35.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.39%. There are 94.49% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 44.58 million FTI shares worth $335.67 million.

Bpifrance SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 24.69 million shares worth $185.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. With 21.99 million shares estimated at $165.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 17.34 million shares worth around $130.57 million.