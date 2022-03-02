Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $31.21 changed hands at $0.66 or 2.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $815.83M. BAND’s last price was a discount, traded about -417.56% off its 52-week high of $161.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.91, which suggests the last value was 4.17% up since then. When we look at Bandwidth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.79K.

Analysts gave the Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BAND as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bandwidth Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

Instantly BAND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.42 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.51%, with the 5-day performance at -38.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is -45.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAND’s forecast low is $45.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -220.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bandwidth Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.19% over the past 6 months, a -40.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 38.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bandwidth Inc. will fall -192.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Bandwidth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $129.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.05 million and $108.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Bandwidth Inc. earnings to increase by 36.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.60% per year.

BAND Dividends

Bandwidth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.05% of Bandwidth Inc. shares while 105.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.32%. There are 105.12% institutions holding the Bandwidth Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.75% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million BAND shares worth $203.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 1.57 million shares worth $141.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $152.37 million under it, the former controlled 7.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $64.07 million.