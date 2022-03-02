Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 3.81 million Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.31 changing hands around $0.17 or 5.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.52B. SAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.33% off its 52-week high of $4.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.96, which suggests the last value was 10.57% up since then. When we look at Banco Santander S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.10 million.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.55 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.56%, with the 5-day performance at -16.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is -11.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Santander S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.91% over the past 6 months, a -3.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Banco Santander S.A. earnings to decrease by -232.90%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and February 01. The 2.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander S.A. shares while 1.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.94%. There are 1.94% institutions holding the Banco Santander S.A. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 124.21 million SAN shares worth $449.66 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 21.66 million shares worth $78.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe Value ETF. With 84.57 million shares estimated at $306.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe Value ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 31.62 million shares worth around $114.48 million.