Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 3.16 million Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.15 changing hands around $2.47 or 28.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $716.27M. ARLO’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.42% off its 52-week high of $10.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.48, which suggests the last value was 50.85% up since then. When we look at Arlo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARLO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Instantly ARLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.20 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 28.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is 4.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARLO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arlo Technologies Inc. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $133.64 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arlo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $93.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $114.84 million and $82.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Arlo Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.30%.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares while 71.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.04%. There are 71.25% institutions holding the Arlo Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 12.58 million ARLO shares worth $131.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 6.03 million shares worth $63.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.92 million shares estimated at $62.08 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $30.55 million.