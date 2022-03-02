An Overview Of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)

In the latest trading session, 3.53 million The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $81.05 changing hands around $3.19 or 4.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $141.23B. SCHW’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.74% off its 52-week high of $96.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.33, which suggests the last value was 23.1% up since then. When we look at The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 million.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 86.47 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 4.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.42%, with the 5-day performance at -7.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is -12.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Charles Schwab Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.02% over the past 6 months, a 21.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Charles Schwab Corporation will rise 14.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.69 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.18 billion and $4.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The 2022 estimates are for The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings to increase by 33.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.70% per year.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 1.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.14 per year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.19% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 88.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.63%. There are 88.75% institutions holding the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.45% of the shares, roughly 116.76 million SCHW shares worth $9.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 105.4 million shares worth $8.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 48.4 million shares estimated at $3.53 billion under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 43.45 million shares worth around $3.16 billion.