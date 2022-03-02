Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts. – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.33 million Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $21.44 changed hands at -$1.23 or -5.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.21B. AMKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.59% off its 52-week high of $29.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.04, which suggests the last value was 15.86% up since then. When we look at Amkor Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Instantly AMKR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.53 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.51%, with the 5-day performance at -5.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is 2.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.16 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Amkor Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Amkor Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 87.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.44% per year.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 0.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.32% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares while 40.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.85%. There are 40.02% institutions holding the Amkor Technology Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.51% of the shares, roughly 15.93 million AMKR shares worth $397.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 11.86 million shares worth $295.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. With 5.54 million shares estimated at $121.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 4.85 million shares worth around $104.48 million.

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]

On Key
Related Posts

