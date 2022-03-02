AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Lose -0.48%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.8 million AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $41.25 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76B. AMCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.74% off its 52-week high of $83.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.96, which suggests the last value was 20.1% up since then. When we look at AMC Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.48K.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Instantly AMCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 42.52 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.77%, with the 5-day performance at 9.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 2.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMCX’s forecast low is $32.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.42% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.50% over the past 6 months, a -16.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Networks Inc. will fall -91.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $754.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $730.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $780.27 million and $691.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.10%. The 2022 estimates are for AMC Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 24.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.20% per year.

AMCX Dividends

AMC Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.35% of AMC Networks Inc. shares while 103.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.86%. There are 103.82% institutions holding the AMC Networks Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million AMCX shares worth $210.49 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.65% or 3.89 million shares worth $181.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $78.29 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held about 5.21% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $76.18 million.