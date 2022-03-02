Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $63.21 changed hands at $0.91 or 1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.02B. AYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.02% off its 52-week high of $98.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.67, which suggests the last value was 21.42% up since then. When we look at Alteryx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 897.19K.

Analysts gave the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AYX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alteryx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Instantly AYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 64.57 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.48%, with the 5-day performance at 15.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is 18.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AYX’s forecast low is $60.00 with $127.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alteryx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.01% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alteryx Inc. will fall -90.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.65 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Alteryx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $132.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160.53 million and $106.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Alteryx Inc. earnings to decrease by -624.70%.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of Alteryx Inc. shares while 80.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.05%. There are 80.79% institutions holding the Alteryx Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 6.4 million AYX shares worth $467.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 5.47 million shares worth $399.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $176.18 million under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $123.43 million.