Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $27.57 changed hands at -$5.77 or -17.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $529.07M. ALBO’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.21% off its 52-week high of $38.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.30, which suggests the last value was 26.37% up since then. When we look at Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 222.15K.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Instantly ALBO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.33 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -17.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.38%, with the 5-day performance at -16.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is 0.99% up.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albireo Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.95% over the past 6 months, a 63.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albireo Pharma Inc. will fall -22.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.26 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Albireo Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.72 million and $1.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 93.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 270.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.50%.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares while 86.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.57%. There are 86.13% institutions holding the Albireo Pharma Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.24% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million ALBO shares worth $73.65 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.24% or 2.36 million shares worth $73.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $38.69 million under it, the former controlled 6.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 5.19% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $29.22 million.