Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 3.47 million Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.78 changing hands around $0.1 or 2.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.38B. AEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.13% off its 52-week high of $6.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.89, which suggests the last value was 18.62% up since then. When we look at Aegon N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

Analysts gave the Aegon N.V. (AEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AEG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aegon N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.18 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.26%, with the 5-day performance at -11.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is -17.02% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEG’s forecast low is $3.43 with $7.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aegon N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.49% over the past 6 months, a -11.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.86 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Aegon N.V. earnings to decrease by -99.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.40% per year.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 3.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 3.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon N.V. shares while 7.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.82%. There are 7.82% institutions holding the Aegon N.V. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 112.01 million AEG shares worth $570.11 million.

Private Management Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 5.35 million shares worth $27.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 80.04 million shares estimated at $407.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 8.42 million shares worth around $42.84 million.