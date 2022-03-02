Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 3.21 million Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s per share price at $38.77 changed hands at -$5.98 or -13.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.58B. ADNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.14% off its 52-week high of $53.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.08, which suggests the last value was 12.1% up since then. When we look at Adient plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.03K.

Analysts gave the Adient plc (ADNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADNT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Adient plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

Instantly ADNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.46 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -13.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.03%, with the 5-day performance at -16.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is -3.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADNT’s forecast low is $38.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adient plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.44% over the past 6 months, a -8.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adient plc will fall -115.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.12 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Adient plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.75 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Adient plc earnings to increase by 298.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.50% per year.

ADNT Dividends

Adient plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 03 and February 07.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Adient plc shares while 100.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.24%. There are 100.55% institutions holding the Adient plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.93% of the shares, roughly 14.15 million ADNT shares worth $677.35 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.16% or 10.58 million shares worth $506.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $114.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $116.1 million.