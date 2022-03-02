Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.65 changed hands at -$1.72 or -5.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.69B. ASO’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.66% off its 52-week high of $51.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.79, which suggests the last value was 25.64% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASO as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.62 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.18%, with the 5-day performance at -7.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is -18.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.38% over the past 6 months, a 90.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. will rise 26.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.77 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.6 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings to increase by 178.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares while 99.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.31%. There are 99.06% institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.84% of the shares, roughly 14.02 million ASO shares worth $561.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 7.96 million shares worth $318.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.77 million shares estimated at $161.42 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $100.84 million.